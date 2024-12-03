Left Menu

Startek India Celebrated Among Top IT Workplaces in 2024

Startek, a global customer experience solutions provider, has been recognized among India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2024 by the Great Place to Work Institute. This accolade highlights Startek's commitment to creating a trustworthy, inclusive, and excellent workplace environment, reinforcing its reputation as a leading employer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-12-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 15:48 IST
Startek India Celebrated Among Top IT Workplaces in 2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Startek, a leading global customer experience solutions provider, has been honored as one of India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2024 by the esteemed Great Place to Work Institute. This recognition marks Startek's third accolade in the year from the Institute, following its places in India's Best Workplaces for Women and India's Best Companies to Work For.

The evaluation process included the Trust Index Survey, gathering anonymous employee feedback, and a Culture Audit, assessing leadership and workplace programs. Startek emerged as a leader in equitable workplace practices and consistent employee experiences. S.M. Gupta, Chief People Officer at Startek, emphasized their commitment to fostering a dynamic environment that encourages innovation and growth.

With over 38,000 associates in 13 countries, Startek continues to deliver exceptional customer experiences for leading brands, cementing its role as an employer of choice within the IT & IT-BPM sector. For more information, visit their website or follow them on LinkedIn.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024