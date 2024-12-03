Startek India Celebrated Among Top IT Workplaces in 2024
Startek, a global customer experience solutions provider, has been recognized among India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2024 by the Great Place to Work Institute. This accolade highlights Startek's commitment to creating a trustworthy, inclusive, and excellent workplace environment, reinforcing its reputation as a leading employer.
Startek, a leading global customer experience solutions provider, has been honored as one of India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2024 by the esteemed Great Place to Work Institute. This recognition marks Startek's third accolade in the year from the Institute, following its places in India's Best Workplaces for Women and India's Best Companies to Work For.
The evaluation process included the Trust Index Survey, gathering anonymous employee feedback, and a Culture Audit, assessing leadership and workplace programs. Startek emerged as a leader in equitable workplace practices and consistent employee experiences. S.M. Gupta, Chief People Officer at Startek, emphasized their commitment to fostering a dynamic environment that encourages innovation and growth.
With over 38,000 associates in 13 countries, Startek continues to deliver exceptional customer experiences for leading brands, cementing its role as an employer of choice within the IT & IT-BPM sector. For more information, visit their website or follow them on LinkedIn.
