Left Menu

Romania Faces Brunt of Russian Hybrid Attacks

Romania's top security council declassified documents revealing that the nation was a target of aggressive Russian hybrid attacks during consecutive elections. Romanian intelligence reported that presidential frontrunner Calin Georgescu gained significant promotion on TikTok through coordinated efforts without declaring campaign expenditures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 04-12-2024 21:49 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 21:49 IST
Romania Faces Brunt of Russian Hybrid Attacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Romania

Romania has been in the crosshairs of Russian hybrid attacks, as revealed by declassified documents from the country's top security council. These attacks happened during a crucial period of consecutive elections.

A report from the Romanian intelligence agency highlighted that the presidential frontrunner, Calin Georgescu, received extensive promotion on TikTok. This promotion was orchestrated through synchronized accounts, recommendation algorithms, and paid promotions.

Despite this heavy internet presence, Georgescu has reported zero campaign spending, raising questions about the funding of these promotional activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024