Romania Faces Brunt of Russian Hybrid Attacks
Romania's top security council declassified documents revealing that the nation was a target of aggressive Russian hybrid attacks during consecutive elections. Romanian intelligence reported that presidential frontrunner Calin Georgescu gained significant promotion on TikTok through coordinated efforts without declaring campaign expenditures.
Romania has been in the crosshairs of Russian hybrid attacks, as revealed by declassified documents from the country's top security council. These attacks happened during a crucial period of consecutive elections.
A report from the Romanian intelligence agency highlighted that the presidential frontrunner, Calin Georgescu, received extensive promotion on TikTok. This promotion was orchestrated through synchronized accounts, recommendation algorithms, and paid promotions.
Despite this heavy internet presence, Georgescu has reported zero campaign spending, raising questions about the funding of these promotional activities.
