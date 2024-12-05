Airbus Announces Strategic Restructuring Amid Rising Satellite Competition
Airbus has announced plans to cut over 2,000 jobs in its Defence and Space division, taking aim at overheads and focusing on management roles. The cuts follow heavy competition from the U.S. in the satellite sector. The restructuring seeks to tackle fixed costs and streamline operations by mid-2026.
Airbus has confirmed a significant restructuring of its Defence and Space division, involving job cuts exceeding 2,000 positions.
The European aerospace giant faces stern competition from U.S. satellite players, notably Elon Musk's Starlink, prompting a shift in focus to manage overhead costs. Expected to be in place by mid-2026, these cuts target management roles to help streamline the business.
Germany will see the largest impact with 689 roles affected, while France, Britain, and Spain will also face substantial reductions. Despite the cuts, Airbus maintains there will be no compulsory redundancies, aiming instead for a voluntary approach to trim its workforce.
