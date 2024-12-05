Proba-3 Mission Aims at Unveiling Sun's Secrets

The European Space Agency successfully launched the Proba-3 mission on Thursday, an ambitious endeavor to unlock the mysteries of space weather. The launch, facilitated by the Indian Space Research Organisation's flagship rocket, represents a significant stride in global space exploration efforts.

Proba-3 is designed to observe the Sun with cutting-edge technology, aiming to mitigate the economic and technological risks posed by space weather. Such understanding is crucial for safeguarding modern infrastructure reliant on satellites and electronic systems.

Initially planned for Wednesday, the mission's launch faced a technical snag, resulting in a one-day delay. Nonetheless, the successful deployment marks a significant milestone for both the ESA and ISRO.

