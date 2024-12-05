Left Menu

Proba-3 Mission Aims at Unveiling Sun's Secrets

The European Space Agency launched the Proba-3 mission on Thursday aboard an ISRO rocket. The mission aims to advance understanding of space weather's economic and technological risks. Originally set for Wednesday, the launch faced a delay due to technical issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 16:14 IST
Proba-3 Mission Aims at Unveiling Sun's Secrets

The European Space Agency successfully launched the Proba-3 mission on Thursday, an ambitious endeavor to unlock the mysteries of space weather. The launch, facilitated by the Indian Space Research Organisation's flagship rocket, represents a significant stride in global space exploration efforts.

Proba-3 is designed to observe the Sun with cutting-edge technology, aiming to mitigate the economic and technological risks posed by space weather. Such understanding is crucial for safeguarding modern infrastructure reliant on satellites and electronic systems.

Initially planned for Wednesday, the mission's launch faced a technical snag, resulting in a one-day delay. Nonetheless, the successful deployment marks a significant milestone for both the ESA and ISRO.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024