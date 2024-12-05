iGenius and Nvidia Join Forces for Colossal AI Data Center
iGenius, an Italian startup, is collaborating with Nvidia to establish a massive data center in southern Italy by mid-next year. The center will feature around 80 of Nvidia's advanced servers. iGenius aims to create open source AI solutions for secure industries, leveraging Nvidia's software tools.
The ambitious project will incorporate approximately 80 of Nvidia's cutting-edge GB200 NVL72 machines, each equipped with 72 potent 'Blackwell' chips. While the financial details remain undisclosed, iGenius CEO Uljan Sharka revealed that the startup, valued at over $1 billion, has already raised 650 million euros in 2023 and continues to secure further capital for its AI computing system, dubbed 'Colosseum'.
iGenius distinguishes itself from competitors by developing open source AI software models tailored to sectors with stringent data security needs, such as banking and healthcare, which clients can operate on their own systems. Through Colosseum, iGenius utilizes Nvidia's comprehensive suite of software tools, allowing seamless distribution of complex AI models to businesses utilizing Nvidia chips. According to Charlie Boyle, vice president and general manager of DGX systems at Nvidia, this venture represents a major leap in AI deployment capabilities.
