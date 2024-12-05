iGenius and Nvidia Join Forces for Colossal AI Data Center

iGenius, an Italian startup, has announced plans to partner with Nvidia to develop one of the world's largest deployments of Nvidia's latest servers in a data center located in southern Italy, scheduled for completion by mid-next year.

The ambitious project will incorporate approximately 80 of Nvidia's cutting-edge GB200 NVL72 machines, each equipped with 72 potent 'Blackwell' chips. While the financial details remain undisclosed, iGenius CEO Uljan Sharka revealed that the startup, valued at over $1 billion, has already raised 650 million euros in 2023 and continues to secure further capital for its AI computing system, dubbed 'Colosseum'.

iGenius distinguishes itself from competitors by developing open source AI software models tailored to sectors with stringent data security needs, such as banking and healthcare, which clients can operate on their own systems. Through Colosseum, iGenius utilizes Nvidia's comprehensive suite of software tools, allowing seamless distribution of complex AI models to businesses utilizing Nvidia chips. According to Charlie Boyle, vice president and general manager of DGX systems at Nvidia, this venture represents a major leap in AI deployment capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)