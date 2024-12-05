Left Menu

NASA's Artemis Program Faces Delays: Moon Landing Pushed Further

NASA announced further delays in its Artemis program, which aims to return astronauts to the moon for the first time since 1972. The next mission, Artemis II, is postponed to 2026, with the lunar landing, Artemis III, now set for 2027. Rising costs and other challenges contribute to these setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 23:58 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 23:58 IST
NASA's Artemis Program Faces Delays: Moon Landing Pushed Further

NASA's Artemis program, intended to return astronauts to the moon for the first time since 1972, is facing new delays. The agency announced on Thursday that the next mission in the series, aimed at orbiting the moon, will be postponed until April 2026. The subsequent mission, expected to achieve a lunar landing, is now scheduled for 2027.

Established during Donald Trump's presidency, the Artemis program is a vital step toward the long-term goal of human missions to Mars. With a projected expenditure of $93 billion through 2025, the program has seen some progress but also several delays and escalating costs. The most recent development involves the Artemis II mission, originally expected in September 2025, now rescheduled for April 2026.

The Artemis program is essential for NASA's lunar ambitions, with contributions from SpaceX, Lockheed Martin, and other private contractors. The United States and China are in a race to land astronauts on the moon, underscoring the program's importance. The U.S. is leveraging private companies to meet its objectives as it continues preparations for future Mars missions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024