Space Innovation and Dinosaur Discovery: From the Moon to the Jurassic

Recent developments in science include delays in NASA's Artemis moon mission under potential policy changes, Iran's satellite launch using an advanced module, the return of Europe's Vega-C rocket, and the unveiling of a near-complete Stegosaurus skeleton at New York's American Museum of Natural History.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 02:28 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 02:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

NASA has announced further delays in its Artemis moon mission program, initially set to return astronauts to the lunar surface for the first time since 1972. Administrator Bill Nelson confirmed that the next mission, involving a lunar orbit and return, is postponed to April 2026. The subsequent lunar landing with SpaceX's Starship is scheduled for the following year amid potential policy changes under the incoming administration.

On the international front, Iran launched its heaviest-ever payload into space using the Simorgh carrier rocket. The mission successfully placed the advanced Samān-1 transfer module and a CubeSat into an elliptical orbit, reaching altitudes between 300 and 410 kilometers. This marks a significant advancement in Iran's satellite deployment capabilities.

Europe recorded a comeback with the Vega-C rocket, which returned to space after a two-year hiatus. The launch successfully placed the Sentinel-1C satellite into orbit for the EU's Copernicus Earth observation initiative. Meanwhile, in New York, a nearly complete Stegosaurus skeleton named 'Apex' was unveiled to the public at the American Museum of Natural History, captivating audiences with its size and preservation.

Latest News

