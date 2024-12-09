India Leads Global Charge in Upskilling Revolution

India has emerged as a global leader in technological adaptation, with a significant majority of its professionals actively seeking upskilling opportunities, according to a recent report by the Riyadh-based Global Labor Market Conference (GLMC).

The report notes that more than 70 percent of Indian professionals are moving towards skill enhancement, particularly in fields involving artificial intelligence, machine learning, and automation. This dynamic job market contrasts with global sentiments, as trust in government support for upskilling remains low worldwide, except in India and Saudi Arabia where confidence is notably higher.

While 55 percent of Indian workers fear their skills could become obsolete in the next five years, the country's push towards technological adaptation positions it as a key player in the Global South's workforce development. The GLMC plans to host its annual meeting in Riyadh in January 2025, further exploring these transformative trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)