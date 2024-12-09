INS Tushil: A New Maritime Powerhouse for India
The Indian Navy has commissioned INS Tushil, a Russian-manufactured frigate, in Kaliningrad. This marks a key step in India-Russia military collaboration, bolstering India's presence in the Indian Ocean amidst growing Chinese naval activities. The ship features advanced joint technologies and increases India's maritime security strength.
The Indian Navy has augmented its maritime security forces with the commissioning of INS Tushil, a guided missile frigate, built in Russia's Kaliningrad. The ceremony saw the presence of key dignitaries, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.
INS Tushil, part of a $2.5 billion New Delhi-Moscow deal, is poised to enhance the Navy's operational capabilities, especially within the strategically significant Indian Ocean. Amidst China's growing naval presence, this ship is a significant boost to India's defense infrastructure.
The frigate integrates advanced technologies through Indian and Russian collaboration. With a 125-meter length and 3,900-ton weight, its upgraded stealth features are a testament to the expertise of the overseeing Indian team and the collaboration of various industry giants like BrahMos Aerospace and Bharat Electronics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
