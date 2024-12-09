Left Menu

INS Tushil: A New Maritime Powerhouse for India

The Indian Navy has commissioned INS Tushil, a Russian-manufactured frigate, in Kaliningrad. This marks a key step in India-Russia military collaboration, bolstering India's presence in the Indian Ocean amidst growing Chinese naval activities. The ship features advanced joint technologies and increases India's maritime security strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 17:31 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 17:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Navy has augmented its maritime security forces with the commissioning of INS Tushil, a guided missile frigate, built in Russia's Kaliningrad. The ceremony saw the presence of key dignitaries, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.

INS Tushil, part of a $2.5 billion New Delhi-Moscow deal, is poised to enhance the Navy's operational capabilities, especially within the strategically significant Indian Ocean. Amidst China's growing naval presence, this ship is a significant boost to India's defense infrastructure.

The frigate integrates advanced technologies through Indian and Russian collaboration. With a 125-meter length and 3,900-ton weight, its upgraded stealth features are a testament to the expertise of the overseeing Indian team and the collaboration of various industry giants like BrahMos Aerospace and Bharat Electronics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

