CitiusTech Wins 2024 AWS Partner Award for Healthcare Innovation
CitiusTech, a provider of healthcare technology services, won the 2024 Geography and Global AWS Partner Award for Healthcare & Life Sciences. This award acknowledges CitiusTech's innovative solutions using AWS technologies to enhance healthcare operations and patient care. The award was announced at AWS re:Invent 2024.
- Country:
- India
CitiusTech, a prominent player in healthcare technology, has been awarded the 2024 Geography and Global AWS Partner Award. The accolade, presented during AWS re:Invent 2024, honors leaders who drive innovation in healthcare by leveraging Amazon Web Services (AWS) to build transformative solutions.
Recognized as the Industry Partner of the Year in Healthcare & Life Sciences, CitiusTech stood out for its pioneering approach to enhancing healthcare delivery through advanced cloud technologies. The award demonstrates the company's commitment, alongside AWS, to revolutionize healthcare operations and improve patient care.
Award submissions underwent a meticulous review by Canalys, focusing on customer success and quantitative metrics. This recognition solidifies CitiusTech's role in shaping the future of healthcare through strategic partnerships and technology-driven innovations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hero MotoCorp and Zero Motorcycles Accelerate Electric Innovation
India International Trade Fair 2024: A Showcase of Power and Local Innovation
Tata Transformation Prize Fuels Innovation for India's Future
Technological Decoupling: How U.S. Sanctions Shape China’s Innovation Future
Revolutionizing Underwriting: OmniGen AI Drives Innovation at Canara HSBC Life Insurance