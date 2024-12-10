Left Menu

California Pushes for Mental Health Warning Labels on Social Media

California could become the first US state to require mental health warning labels on social media, under a bill introduced by state Attorney General Rob Bonta. This measure aims to protect children online, gaining bipartisan support amidst ongoing concerns about social media's impact on youth mental health.

Updated: 10-12-2024 06:16 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 06:16 IST
In a pioneering move, California is set to become the first state in the United States to mandate mental health warning labels on social media platforms. This initiative, announced by state Attorney General Rob Bonta, aims to safeguard children in the digital age.

The legislation has garnered swift bipartisan support, reflecting widespread concern over social media's role in the growing mental health crisis among young people. However, tech industry officials are gearing up to challenge the measure, citing free speech concerns under the First Amendment.

These developments come in the wake of increasing evidence about the adverse effects of social media on youth, as highlighted by recent calls from US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy for Congress to address the issue. The bill's supporters, like Victoria Hinks, see it as a crucial step in protecting kids from digital harm.

