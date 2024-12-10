Congress Urged to Expand Drone Defense Over Stadiums and Infrastructure
U.S. government and sporting agencies, including the NFL, urge Congress to expand authority to detect and counter drones threatening stadiums and critical infrastructures. With an increase in rogue drones, the legislation seeks broader powers for federal and local law enforcement to ensure safety and security.
The U.S. government, alongside major sports organizations like the NFL, are pressing Congress to broaden its authority over drone activity, particularly around stadiums and crucial infrastructures. This push comes as rogue drone incidents rose significantly, highlighting growing safety concerns.
Testifying before a congressional subcommittee, NFL security chief Cathy Lanier emphasized the urgency of action to safeguard fans, noting an increase in unauthorized drone flights over stadiums. The White House and various leagues have consistently advocated for expanded detection powers, stressing the vulnerability of major events to drone-related threats.
Current legislation offers limited power to the Justice Department and Homeland Security to counter drone threats, prompting calls for more comprehensive authority. Proposed measures would permit state and local law enforcement, as well as infrastructure operators, to employ drone-detection technologies to protect assets from potential risks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
