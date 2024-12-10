Left Menu

Congress Urged to Expand Drone Defense Over Stadiums and Infrastructure

U.S. government and sporting agencies, including the NFL, urge Congress to expand authority to detect and counter drones threatening stadiums and critical infrastructures. With an increase in rogue drones, the legislation seeks broader powers for federal and local law enforcement to ensure safety and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 06:17 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 06:17 IST
Congress Urged to Expand Drone Defense Over Stadiums and Infrastructure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. government, alongside major sports organizations like the NFL, are pressing Congress to broaden its authority over drone activity, particularly around stadiums and crucial infrastructures. This push comes as rogue drone incidents rose significantly, highlighting growing safety concerns.

Testifying before a congressional subcommittee, NFL security chief Cathy Lanier emphasized the urgency of action to safeguard fans, noting an increase in unauthorized drone flights over stadiums. The White House and various leagues have consistently advocated for expanded detection powers, stressing the vulnerability of major events to drone-related threats.

Current legislation offers limited power to the Justice Department and Homeland Security to counter drone threats, prompting calls for more comprehensive authority. Proposed measures would permit state and local law enforcement, as well as infrastructure operators, to employ drone-detection technologies to protect assets from potential risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024