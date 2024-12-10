Left Menu

USIBC and Telangana Strengthen Ties with New Innovation Pact

The US-India Business Council has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Telangana government to boost investment and innovation. The agreement focuses on IT, artificial intelligence, electronics, and global capability centers, aiming to make Telangana a technology hub through collaboration and employment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-12-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 19:56 IST
The US-India Business Council (USIBC) and the Telangana government signed an MoU to enhance cooperation and drive investment across various sectors, ultimately fostering innovation and employment.

Telangana's IT Minister, D Sridhar Babu, highlighted the state's leadership in innovation and expressed enthusiasm about deepening ties with the United States during the MoU ceremony.

US Consul General Jennifer Larson praised the partnership's potential to leverage technology for economic growth and prosperity, reinforcing Hyderabad's stature as a global technology hub.

