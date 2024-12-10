USIBC and Telangana Strengthen Ties with New Innovation Pact

The US-India Business Council (USIBC) and the Telangana government signed an MoU to enhance cooperation and drive investment across various sectors, ultimately fostering innovation and employment.

Telangana's IT Minister, D Sridhar Babu, highlighted the state's leadership in innovation and expressed enthusiasm about deepening ties with the United States during the MoU ceremony.

US Consul General Jennifer Larson praised the partnership's potential to leverage technology for economic growth and prosperity, reinforcing Hyderabad's stature as a global technology hub.

