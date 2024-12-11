GM Shifts Gears: Exits Robotaxi Sector Amidst Setbacks

General Motors has announced a strategic withdrawal from the robotaxi sector, halting financial support for its unprofitable Cruise autonomous vehicle unit.

The Detroit-based automaker will shift its focus toward enhancing partially automated driver-assist technologies, such as its Super Cruise system, which offers hands-free driving capabilities.

The decision follows increased competition in the robotaxi market and comes after a damaging incident involving a Cruise vehicle in San Francisco, prompting regulatory actions that suspended its driverless fleet's operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)