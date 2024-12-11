Left Menu

Vizag Set for AI Boom: Google's Strategic Move with Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced a major collaboration with Google to develop AI opportunities in Visakhapatnam. Google's agreement with Andhra Pradesh aims to transform the city into a tech hub. The partnership will focus on data centers, AI, and technological innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 11-12-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 15:20 IST
N Chandrababu Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu revealed that Google and Andhra Pradesh are joining forces to explore a major Artificial Intelligence (AI) initiative in Visakhapatnam. The announcement came during a district collectors conference held at the secretariat.

According to Naidu, Google has signed a memorandum of understanding with the southern state to advance the port city's development into a global service hub. This collaboration was facilitated by IT Minister Nara Lokesh's visit to Google headquarters in the United States, where he proposed Visakhapatnam as a potential location for the tech giant's operations.

The Chief Minister stated that Google's strategic investment in Visakhapatnam would be a game-changer, bringing data centers, AI, machine learning, and deep tech to the city. Naidu expressed confidence that this partnership will empower Andhra Pradesh, citing its progressive industrial policies and the creation of a business-friendly ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

