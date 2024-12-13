Left Menu

Ukraine's 'Sea Baby' Drones: The New Face of Modern Warfare

In recent conflicts, Ukraine's innovative use of unmanned drones, or 'sea baby' drones, has been showcased as they engage Russian forces and draw attention to a growing reliance on AI and edge computing for modern defense. These technologies are reshaping warfare and driving investment across the globe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 06:30 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 06:30 IST
Ukraine's 'Sea Baby' Drones: The New Face of Modern Warfare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising turn of events, Ukrainian unmanned 'sea baby' drones engaged Russian forces with automatic gunfire during an attempted attack on December 6th. Both Russian helicopter gunships and patrol boats were temporarily thwarted, highlighting the evolving role of unmanned systems in modern warfare.

These sophisticated drones form part of a broader trend where artificial intelligence and advanced computing are integral to defense strategies globally. The conflict in Ukraine has not only accelerated this technological shift but also inspired substantial investment in military technology.

Defense experts cite this escalated use of drones and AI as pivotal in future conflicts, including tensions in the Taiwan Strait. Such advancements promise to radically alter military tactics, emphasizing rapid deployment and information-driven decisions over traditional methods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024