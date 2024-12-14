Legal Battle Heats Up: Musk vs. OpenAI in Courtroom Clash

OpenAI has geared up for a legal showdown with Elon Musk, planning to request a California judge reject Musk's attempt to prevent the AI firm from becoming a for-profit entity.

The company disclosed emails and texts to illustrate Musk's initial support for the for-profit transition before he distanced himself following a failed bid for control. As Musk, an original OpenAI cofounder, launches a competing AI venture called xAI, the courtroom drama intensifies.

Musk's lawsuit, filed in August, accuses OpenAI of prioritizing financial gain over public welfare in its AI advancements. A hearing on the preliminary injunction is set for January, with OpenAI urging Musk to compete in commerce rather than litigation.

