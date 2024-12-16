Left Menu

ServiceNow Appoints New MD: Strengthening APAC Strategies

ServiceNow announced Ganesh Lakshminarayanan as the new Managing Director and Group Vice President for India and SAARC regions. With significant experience from his previous roles at Airtel and Dell, he aims to bolster ServiceNow's presence in APAC starting January 2025. India plays a crucial role in ServiceNow's global operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 14:02 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 13:27 IST
ServiceNow Appoints New MD: Strengthening APAC Strategies
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

American software giant ServiceNow has named Ganesh Lakshminarayanan as the new Managing Director and Group Vice President for India and SAARC. The appointment takes effect on January 6, 2025, aiming to fortify ServiceNow's standing across the Asia-Pacific region.

Based in Bengaluru, Lakshminarayanan will leverage his extensive experience, previously serving as CEO of Airtel's domestic B2B operations and as President and Managing Director of Dell India. His leadership is expected to deliver significant value to ServiceNow's dynamic Indian market.

India continues to be a primary focus for ServiceNow, contributing over 20% of its global workforce. The Hyderabad Technology and Business Centre remains the largest outside the US, playing a central role in engineering the company's global products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024