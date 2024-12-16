ServiceNow Appoints New MD: Strengthening APAC Strategies
ServiceNow announced Ganesh Lakshminarayanan as the new Managing Director and Group Vice President for India and SAARC regions. With significant experience from his previous roles at Airtel and Dell, he aims to bolster ServiceNow's presence in APAC starting January 2025. India plays a crucial role in ServiceNow's global operations.
American software giant ServiceNow has named Ganesh Lakshminarayanan as the new Managing Director and Group Vice President for India and SAARC. The appointment takes effect on January 6, 2025, aiming to fortify ServiceNow's standing across the Asia-Pacific region.
Based in Bengaluru, Lakshminarayanan will leverage his extensive experience, previously serving as CEO of Airtel's domestic B2B operations and as President and Managing Director of Dell India. His leadership is expected to deliver significant value to ServiceNow's dynamic Indian market.
India continues to be a primary focus for ServiceNow, contributing over 20% of its global workforce. The Hyderabad Technology and Business Centre remains the largest outside the US, playing a central role in engineering the company's global products.
(With inputs from agencies.)
