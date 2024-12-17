Left Menu

Strengthening Maritime Bonds: Indo-Indonesian Defence Collaboration

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi's visit to Indonesia highlights a focus on boosting strategic ties in defence technologies. Discussions with Indonesian Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin centered on enhancing cooperation through joint exercises and developing indigenous technologies. The meeting underlined the strong maritime relations conforming to the Indo-Pacific vision.

Updated: 17-12-2024 18:04 IST
  • India

Indonesia has expressed a strong desire to partner with India in the defence technology sector. This development came to light during discussions held between India's Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Indonesia's top military officials aimed at deepening strategic ties.

The focus of the meeting between Indonesian Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin and Admiral Tripathi was on bilateral collaboration in defence technologies, underlining the importance attached to this area.

Both countries are keen on consolidating maritime cooperation, exemplified by operational engagements and joint training initiatives, highlighting the strategic significance of Admiral Tripathi's visit to Indonesia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

