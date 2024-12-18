India's Struggle in Brisbane: A Third Test Setback
India fell short by 185 runs after being bowled out for 260 on day five of the third test in Brisbane, as Australia led with a first innings total of 445. The five-test series remains balanced at 1-1.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 05:39 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 05:39 IST
On a challenging day five in Brisbane, India's batting lineup was bowled out for 260, offering little resistance against a formidable Australian bowling attack. This left them 185 runs behind Australia's commanding first innings total of 445.
The intense five-test series between these cricket giants is now finely poised, locked at 1-1, setting the stage for a gripping showdown in the upcoming matches.
Despite the setback, India's performance vows to rebound with resilience as they gear up for the next encounter on the cricketing front.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- cricket
- Brisbane
- test series
- Australia
- innings
- score
- day five
- bowled out
- Test
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australia Aims to Rebound in Adelaide Amidst Rumors of Team Division
Todd Greenberg to Helm Cricket Australia as CEO
Connecting the Dots: Credit Scores and Your Car Insurance Costs
Australia Optimistic Despite Recent Setback: Carey Confident in Batting Line-up
Todd Greenberg to Step Up as Cricket Australia CEO