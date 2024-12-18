Left Menu

India's Struggle in Brisbane: A Third Test Setback

India fell short by 185 runs after being bowled out for 260 on day five of the third test in Brisbane, as Australia led with a first innings total of 445. The five-test series remains balanced at 1-1.

Updated: 18-12-2024 05:39 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 05:39 IST
On a challenging day five in Brisbane, India's batting lineup was bowled out for 260, offering little resistance against a formidable Australian bowling attack. This left them 185 runs behind Australia's commanding first innings total of 445.

The intense five-test series between these cricket giants is now finely poised, locked at 1-1, setting the stage for a gripping showdown in the upcoming matches.

Despite the setback, India's performance vows to rebound with resilience as they gear up for the next encounter on the cricketing front.

