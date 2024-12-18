India's Struggle in Brisbane: A Third Test Setback

On a challenging day five in Brisbane, India's batting lineup was bowled out for 260, offering little resistance against a formidable Australian bowling attack. This left them 185 runs behind Australia's commanding first innings total of 445.

The intense five-test series between these cricket giants is now finely poised, locked at 1-1, setting the stage for a gripping showdown in the upcoming matches.

Despite the setback, India's performance vows to rebound with resilience as they gear up for the next encounter on the cricketing front.

(With inputs from agencies.)