World Athletics Offers AI Protection for Athletes in Face of Cyber Bullying

World Athletics is extending AI support to 25 athletes for year-round social media protection following targeted cyber bullying during significant events, as announced by the governing body on Wednesday.

The announcement coincides with the release of findings from a comprehensive four-year study conducted using Signify Group's Threat Matrix service. It documented online hostility faced by athletes during the Olympics and world championships. The results prompted an increased safety initiative, despite the specifics of AI protection remaining undisclosed.

Disturbingly, the report indicated that two athletes received the bulk of the abuse, with incidents notably escalating at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Racist, sexist, and sexual remarks were among the verified abuses identified, underscoring the pressing need for safeguarding athletes and their online interactions.

