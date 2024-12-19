Zomato's New Safety Feature Revolutionizes Delivery Partner Protection

Zomato, India's leading food delivery platform, has introduced its latest innovation aimed at ensuring the safety of its delivery partners—the Accelerated Safety Response program. This technological advancement automatically detects accidents through the delivery partner app.

On detecting an emergency, the app triggers an immediate response, alerting Zomato's central system to dispatch an ambulance to the partner's location. This initiative marks a significant step forward in eliminating the need for manual intervention, thus saving crucial time and potentially lives during road emergencies.

The program's unveiling at the 'Sustainability and Inclusivity: Role of the Platform Economy' Conference emphasizes Zomato's dedication to integrating sustainable practices across its operations. Attendees, including key government figures, took a 'Road Safety' pledge, underlining the importance of such safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)