AI Boosts Revenue for 78% of Indian SMBs: Salesforce Report

A Salesforce report reveals that 78% of Indian Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs) using artificial intelligence have observed revenue growth. The study highlights the adoption of AI technologies to improve operations, yet acknowledges challenges in technology evolution and trust in vendors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 15:56 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 15:56 IST
A significant 78% of Indian small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) have reported revenue growth, according to Salesforce's latest findings.

Salesforce's 'Small & Medium Business Trends' report, now in its 6th edition, surveyed leaders from 3,350 SMBs across 26 countries. The report indicates a rising trend among Indian SMBs adopting AI for automating service chatbots and optimizing marketing campaigns, leading to reported improved revenues by 93% of those surveyed.

Arun Kumar Parameswaran, Managing Director for Sales at Salesforce India, emphasizes that despite their size, small businesses are innovating using AI-driven technologies to deliver personalized customer experiences and streamline operations. However, challenges persist as 41% worry about lagging in the AI race, and 60% struggle with the fast-paced tech evolution, further complicated by trust issues; 91% prioritize investing in technology from trusted vendors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

