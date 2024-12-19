AI Boosts Revenue for 78% of Indian SMBs: Salesforce Report

A significant 78% of Indian small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) have reported revenue growth, according to Salesforce's latest findings.

Salesforce's 'Small & Medium Business Trends' report, now in its 6th edition, surveyed leaders from 3,350 SMBs across 26 countries. The report indicates a rising trend among Indian SMBs adopting AI for automating service chatbots and optimizing marketing campaigns, leading to reported improved revenues by 93% of those surveyed.

Arun Kumar Parameswaran, Managing Director for Sales at Salesforce India, emphasizes that despite their size, small businesses are innovating using AI-driven technologies to deliver personalized customer experiences and streamline operations. However, challenges persist as 41% worry about lagging in the AI race, and 60% struggle with the fast-paced tech evolution, further complicated by trust issues; 91% prioritize investing in technology from trusted vendors.

(With inputs from agencies.)