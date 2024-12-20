Left Menu

Frogs, Rockets, and Extended Space Journeys: Key Science Updates

Recent science news highlights include the threat to Chile's 'living fossil' frog from climate change, Japan's Space One rocket failure, and the extended return mission of NASA astronauts from the ISS. The Helmeted Water Toad in Chile is losing habitat to climate change. Japan's private space ambitions face a setback with a failed rocket launch, and NASA astronauts face a prolonged stay on the ISS due to capsule issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 10:30 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 10:30 IST
Frogs, Rockets, and Extended Space Journeys: Key Science Updates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a series of intriguing science updates, Chile's iconic 'living fossil' frog, known as the Calyptocephallela gayi or Helmeted Water Toad, faces threats from climate change and human activity. This giant frog species, a relic from the dinosaur era, is struggling as its native habitat in Chile dwindles.

On the technological front, Japan's Space One encountered a major setback when its Kairos rocket failed shortly after liftoff. This marked the second unsuccessful attempt within nine months for the company to deliver a satellite into space using a domestically developed rocket.

Meanwhile, NASA's astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore will have their return journey from the International Space Station delayed until late March. Initially scheduled for an eight-day trip, their mission will now extend to over nine months due to complications with the return capsule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024