Landmark Ruling: WhatsApp vs. NSO Group Spyware Battle

In a significant legal victory, a U.S. judge on Friday sided with Meta Platforms' WhatsApp in a high-profile lawsuit against Israel's NSO Group, accused of exploiting a bug in the messaging app to install spyware. This decision marks a crucial step in the ongoing battle over cybersecurity and privacy implications.

U.S. District Judge Phyllis Hamilton in Oakland, California, concluded that NSO was liable for hacking and breaching the contract, allowing the lawsuit to move forward into the damages phase. The NSO Group declined to comment immediately following the ruling.

Will Cathcart, WhatsApp's head, lauded the ruling as a triumph for privacy rights, emphasizing the firm's commitment to safeguarding personal communications against unauthorized surveillance. Cybersecurity experts and privacy advocates have hailed the judgment as a defining moment for the spyware industry, paving the way for increased accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)