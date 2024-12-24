CATL Unveils 'Bedrock' EV Chassis Revolutionizing Safety and Cost

China's CATL, the leading producer of electric vehicle batteries globally, has launched a cutting-edge EV chassis capable of withstanding high-impact collisions. This innovation is designed to prevent fires and explosions, highlighting CATL's commitment to safety as a principal selling point.

Dubbed 'panshi' or 'bedrock,' the new platform targets premium automakers looking to streamline vehicle development and cut costs. Known in the industry as a 'skateboard chassis', this flexible platform integrates electric motors, batteries, controls, and suspensions.

According to CATL Chairman Robin Zeng, the panshi chassis could slash new EV development costs significantly. Initially disclosed to Reuters, the project seeks to unlock niche markets, allowing small EV firms to thrive. Collaborations with luxury brands like Porsche and initiatives in the UAE further reflect CATL's strategic growth endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)