CATL Unveils 'Bedrock' EV Chassis Revolutionizing Safety and Cost

China's CATL introduces a groundbreaking EV chassis, designed to enhance safety and reduce development costs for premium automakers. Dubbed 'panshi,' the platform aims to make EVs more affordable and accessible. It positions CATL as a key player with global market aspirations and innovative technology solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 12:16 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 12:16 IST
China's CATL, the leading producer of electric vehicle batteries globally, has launched a cutting-edge EV chassis capable of withstanding high-impact collisions. This innovation is designed to prevent fires and explosions, highlighting CATL's commitment to safety as a principal selling point.

Dubbed 'panshi' or 'bedrock,' the new platform targets premium automakers looking to streamline vehicle development and cut costs. Known in the industry as a 'skateboard chassis', this flexible platform integrates electric motors, batteries, controls, and suspensions.

According to CATL Chairman Robin Zeng, the panshi chassis could slash new EV development costs significantly. Initially disclosed to Reuters, the project seeks to unlock niche markets, allowing small EV firms to thrive. Collaborations with luxury brands like Porsche and initiatives in the UAE further reflect CATL's strategic growth endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

