New TIDEL Park in Tamil Nadu: Booming IT Hub

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated a new 63,000-square-foot mini TIDEL Park at Meelavittan on Sunday, marking a significant step in the state's IT infrastructure development. The modern facility, which can house approximately 600 employees, was constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 32.50 crore.

The event saw the Chief Minister distributing allotment letters to two private firms, as part of a broader initiative to bolster Tamil Nadu's IT sector. In a statement, Stalin highlighted that the Meelavittan TIDEL Park, the first in South Tamil Nadu, signifies a new era of opportunity and growth for young professionals.

The project aligns with the ongoing development of additional TIDEL Parks in Vellore, Tiruppur, and Karaikudi. According to Stalin, such initiatives are generating jobs and promoting equitable progress, reinforcing Tamil Nadu's growth trajectory under the Dravidian Model.

