Silicon Valley's Deep Ties with Trump: A Tech Revolution
Silicon Valley's involvement with Donald Trump is highlighted by venture capitalist Asha Jadeja Motwani. She collaborates with tech leaders like David Sacks and Sriram Krishnan in pushing a pro-innovation regulatory agenda. The Motwani Jadeja Foundation champions the Indian startup scene, hosting the India Pavilion at CES 2025.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-01-2025 07:58 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 07:58 IST
- Country:
- United States
Silicon Valley is increasingly intertwined with Donald Trump's agenda, as reported by Asha Jadeja Motwani, a prominent Indian American venture capitalist.
Motwani expressed enthusiasm about joining forces with tech leaders such as David Sacks and Sriram Krishnan to promote a more innovation-friendly regulatory environment.
Her foundation will spotlight Indian startups at CES 2025, underscoring India's vibrant contribution to the global tech landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
SignOff Semiconductors Expands to Penang: Pioneering Innovation in Semiconductor Design
India's MedTech Revolution: Bridging Health and Innovation
Revolutionizing Tennis: United Cup Embraces Innovation
IIT Delhi, DRDO Propel India's Defense Tech with Landmark Innovations
Global Convergence at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Engineering Success and Innovation