Silicon Valley's Deep Ties with Trump: A Tech Revolution

Silicon Valley's involvement with Donald Trump is highlighted by venture capitalist Asha Jadeja Motwani. She collaborates with tech leaders like David Sacks and Sriram Krishnan in pushing a pro-innovation regulatory agenda. The Motwani Jadeja Foundation champions the Indian startup scene, hosting the India Pavilion at CES 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-01-2025 07:58 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 07:58 IST
Silicon Valley is increasingly intertwined with Donald Trump's agenda, as reported by Asha Jadeja Motwani, a prominent Indian American venture capitalist.

Motwani expressed enthusiasm about joining forces with tech leaders such as David Sacks and Sriram Krishnan to promote a more innovation-friendly regulatory environment.

Her foundation will spotlight Indian startups at CES 2025, underscoring India's vibrant contribution to the global tech landscape.

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

