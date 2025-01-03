Left Menu

Australian Open 2025: Grand Slam's Prize Money Breakdown

The 2025 Australian Open, held from January 12-26, will offer a total prize fund of A$96.5 million, marking an 11.56% increase from 2024. Prize money for singles ranges from A$132,000 for first-round losers to A$3.5 million for champions. Doubles and mixed doubles also see significant earnings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 16:24 IST
Australian Open 2025: Grand Slam's Prize Money Breakdown

The 2025 Australian Open, set from January 12-26, promises to be a lucrative event for players, with the total prize money reaching A$96.5 million, an 11.56% increase from the previous year. This marks a significant elevation in the stakes, demonstrating the tournament's growing prestige and competitiveness.

For singles competitors, the financial rewards are substantial. First-round participants will earn A$132,000, while those advancing to the quarter-finals can expect A$665,000. The ultimate champions, in both men's and women's singles, will each take home an impressive A$3.5 million.

Prize allocations for doubles and mixed doubles highlight attractive incentives as well. Doubles winners will receive A$810,000 per pair, whereas mixed doubles champions will earn A$175,000. The Australian Open thus continues to stand out as a premier event in the tennis calendar, attracting both top talent and viewers worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025