Australian Open 2025: Grand Slam's Prize Money Breakdown
The 2025 Australian Open, held from January 12-26, will offer a total prize fund of A$96.5 million, marking an 11.56% increase from 2024. Prize money for singles ranges from A$132,000 for first-round losers to A$3.5 million for champions. Doubles and mixed doubles also see significant earnings.
The 2025 Australian Open, set from January 12-26, promises to be a lucrative event for players, with the total prize money reaching A$96.5 million, an 11.56% increase from the previous year. This marks a significant elevation in the stakes, demonstrating the tournament's growing prestige and competitiveness.
For singles competitors, the financial rewards are substantial. First-round participants will earn A$132,000, while those advancing to the quarter-finals can expect A$665,000. The ultimate champions, in both men's and women's singles, will each take home an impressive A$3.5 million.
Prize allocations for doubles and mixed doubles highlight attractive incentives as well. Doubles winners will receive A$810,000 per pair, whereas mixed doubles champions will earn A$175,000. The Australian Open thus continues to stand out as a premier event in the tennis calendar, attracting both top talent and viewers worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Australian Open
- 2025
- prize money
- Grand Slam
- tennis
- singles
- doubles
- mixed doubles
- champions
- tournament
ALSO READ
ATP's Financial Boost: A Game Changer for Rising Tennis Stars
Revolutionizing Tennis: United Cup Embraces Innovation
Digital Defenders: Tennis Takes a Stand Against Social Media Abuse
TSL Hawks Triumph: Bounce Back in World Tennis League Thriller
Russian Tennis Star Daniil Savelev Faces Two-Year Doping Ban