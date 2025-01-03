Australian Open 2025: Grand Slam's Prize Money Breakdown

The 2025 Australian Open, set from January 12-26, promises to be a lucrative event for players, with the total prize money reaching A$96.5 million, an 11.56% increase from the previous year. This marks a significant elevation in the stakes, demonstrating the tournament's growing prestige and competitiveness.

For singles competitors, the financial rewards are substantial. First-round participants will earn A$132,000, while those advancing to the quarter-finals can expect A$665,000. The ultimate champions, in both men's and women's singles, will each take home an impressive A$3.5 million.

Prize allocations for doubles and mixed doubles highlight attractive incentives as well. Doubles winners will receive A$810,000 per pair, whereas mixed doubles champions will earn A$175,000. The Australian Open thus continues to stand out as a premier event in the tennis calendar, attracting both top talent and viewers worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)