India Sets Sights on AI Leadership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared India’s commitment to leading in Artificial Intelligence during a recent meeting with renowned entrepreneur and former Infosys CEO, Vishal Sikka.

Modi stressed the importance of innovation and creating opportunities for the country's youth, highlighting AI's growing influence on global technology and development.

Vishal Sikka praised Modi's insightful approach, noting his exceptional understanding of technology's societal impact and its capability to elevate democratic values.

(With inputs from agencies.)