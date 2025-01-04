India Sets Sights on AI Leadership
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated India's dedication to leading in Artificial Intelligence during a meeting with Vishal Sikka, former Infosys CEO. Emphasizing innovation for the youth, Modi's discussion with Sikka covered AI's potential impacts and future imperatives. Sikka praised Modi's understanding and vision for technology's role.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared India’s commitment to leading in Artificial Intelligence during a recent meeting with renowned entrepreneur and former Infosys CEO, Vishal Sikka.
Modi stressed the importance of innovation and creating opportunities for the country's youth, highlighting AI's growing influence on global technology and development.
Vishal Sikka praised Modi's insightful approach, noting his exceptional understanding of technology's societal impact and its capability to elevate democratic values.
