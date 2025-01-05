Indian-Origin Tech Giants Lead in H1B Visa Race
Indian-origin tech companies, including Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services, accounted for 20% of H1B visas issued by the US in April-September 2024. Infosys and TCS were leading recipients. The H1B visa program is vital for these companies, but faces ongoing regulatory challenges. Elon Musk has advocated for the program's importance.
Indian-origin tech companies have secured a fifth of all H1B visas distributed by the US during the recent data period, details from the US immigration department reveal.
During the April-September 2024 timeframe, of the 1.3 lakh H1B visas granted, around 24,766 were allocated to firms with Indian roots such as Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).
Infosys notably received 8,140 visas, trailing just Amazon's 9,265. Notably, the program, crucial for tech industry staffing, faces scrutiny and debate over regulatory shifts.
