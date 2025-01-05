Madhya Pradesh Pioneers Drone Technology Training
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the establishment of a drone training centre in Indore, emphasizing the increasing significance of drone technology in the state. Encouraged by Prime Minister Modi's vision, the centre aims to enhance drone applications in agriculture, crowd management, and rural areas.
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav highlighted the growing importance of drone technology while inaugurating a training centre in Indore. He explained that the state's vast area makes it ideal for drone applications.
Yadav discussed current uses in agriculture and potential applications in crowd management, particularly for events like the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. The centre is a collaboration between the Madhya Pradesh Flying Club and Kasturba Gram.
Emphasizing Prime Minister Modi's dedication to making India a drone technology hub by 2030, Yadav urged for a strategic plan to extend drone training and its benefits to rural regions. Financial support from the government could further enhance these initiatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Modi Attends Historic Christmas Celebration with CBCI
Indore Airport Set for Major Expansion: New Terminal and Runway
Prime Minister Modi Honored with Kuwait's Highest Award
Kuwait Bestows 'Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer' on Prime Minister Modi
Inferno Engulfs Factories in Indore: No Casualties Reported