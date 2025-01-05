Madhya Pradesh Pioneers Drone Technology Training

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav highlighted the growing importance of drone technology while inaugurating a training centre in Indore. He explained that the state's vast area makes it ideal for drone applications.

Yadav discussed current uses in agriculture and potential applications in crowd management, particularly for events like the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. The centre is a collaboration between the Madhya Pradesh Flying Club and Kasturba Gram.

Emphasizing Prime Minister Modi's dedication to making India a drone technology hub by 2030, Yadav urged for a strategic plan to extend drone training and its benefits to rural regions. Financial support from the government could further enhance these initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)