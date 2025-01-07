Left Menu

Tata Elxsi and CSIR-NAL Partner to Revolutionize Air Mobility

Tata Elxsi and CSIR-NAL have formed a strategic partnership to advance air mobility technologies. Combining expertise in aeronautics, electrification, AI, and communications, the collaboration aims to foster innovation in urban and unmanned air transport, promoting a robust ecosystem in India through indigenisation and precision manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-01-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 15:55 IST
Tata Elxsi and CSIR-NAL Partner to Revolutionize Air Mobility
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a move poised to redefine the landscape of air mobility, Tata Elxsi has partnered with CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (CSIR-NAL), according to a statement released on Tuesday. This collaboration is strategically aimed at meeting the growing demands of unmanned aerial vehicles and urban air mobility solutions worldwide.

The partnership melds CSIR-NAL's profound aeronautical expertise with Tata Elxsi's technological proficiency in areas like electrification and artificial intelligence. Together, they plan to shorten product development cycles by leveraging advanced testing methods and infrastructure to cater to both Indian and global markets.

Both entities will focus on pioneering technologies such as autonomous systems and secure communications, essential for the evolving needs of both manned and unmanned air transport. Offering significant opportunities through Make-in-India and indigenisation initiatives, this alliance is set to enhance scalability and foster innovation within the advanced air mobility ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025