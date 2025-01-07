Tata Elxsi and CSIR-NAL Partner to Revolutionize Air Mobility

In a move poised to redefine the landscape of air mobility, Tata Elxsi has partnered with CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (CSIR-NAL), according to a statement released on Tuesday. This collaboration is strategically aimed at meeting the growing demands of unmanned aerial vehicles and urban air mobility solutions worldwide.

The partnership melds CSIR-NAL's profound aeronautical expertise with Tata Elxsi's technological proficiency in areas like electrification and artificial intelligence. Together, they plan to shorten product development cycles by leveraging advanced testing methods and infrastructure to cater to both Indian and global markets.

Both entities will focus on pioneering technologies such as autonomous systems and secure communications, essential for the evolving needs of both manned and unmanned air transport. Offering significant opportunities through Make-in-India and indigenisation initiatives, this alliance is set to enhance scalability and foster innovation within the advanced air mobility ecosystem.

