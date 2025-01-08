Left Menu

India's Defence Initiates Satellite Grid for Space Warfare

India's defense forces are advancing towards an integrated satellite communication grid with spacecraft across various orbits and data relay systems. This move aims to fortify space as a warfare domain while collaborating with industries to minimize over-reliance on individual satellites and expedite communication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 16:27 IST
India's defense forces are gearing up to establish a unified satellite communication grid, integrating spacecraft from various orbits and employing data relay systems. This strategic move addresses space as a burgeoning warfare domain, highlighted a senior officer at a recent conference.

During the DefSat Conference, Defence Space Agency Director General Air Vice Marshal Pawan Kumar emphasized the importance of partnering with industry to secure a tactical advantage over adversaries. He revealed that the defense apparatus is exploring mixed constellations, including a combination of MEO, GEO, and LEO satellites.

Kumar also noted the consideration of quantum communications from a security standpoint, underscoring the need for comprehensive sensor networks with telescopes and radars. Such systems would empower commanders with timely, decisive information across military, operational, and tactical levels.

