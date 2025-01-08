India's Defence Initiates Satellite Grid for Space Warfare

India's defense forces are gearing up to establish a unified satellite communication grid, integrating spacecraft from various orbits and employing data relay systems. This strategic move addresses space as a burgeoning warfare domain, highlighted a senior officer at a recent conference.

During the DefSat Conference, Defence Space Agency Director General Air Vice Marshal Pawan Kumar emphasized the importance of partnering with industry to secure a tactical advantage over adversaries. He revealed that the defense apparatus is exploring mixed constellations, including a combination of MEO, GEO, and LEO satellites.

Kumar also noted the consideration of quantum communications from a security standpoint, underscoring the need for comprehensive sensor networks with telescopes and radars. Such systems would empower commanders with timely, decisive information across military, operational, and tactical levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)