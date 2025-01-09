Left Menu

Meta Tests eBay Integration to Address EU Antitrust Concerns

Meta is piloting a feature that allows Facebook users in select countries to view eBay listings on its Marketplace. This move aims to address EU antitrust allegations against Meta for anti-competitive practices. Users can view listings on Facebook but must complete transactions on eBay, with eBay's protections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 09-01-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 11:16 IST
Meta Tests eBay Integration to Address EU Antitrust Concerns
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Meta announced on Wednesday an initiative allowing a segment of Facebook users to peruse eBay listings via its Marketplace feature. This trial is a strategic move to address EU antitrust accusations leveled against Meta last year.

The test grants Facebook users in Germany, France, and the US the ability to directly browse eBay listings on Marketplace, but transactions must be finalized on eBay. This comes after the European Commission fined Meta nearly 800 million euros for practices deemed anti-competitive, asserting that Meta unfairly integrated Marketplace into Facebook.

While disputing the EU's decision, Meta is seeking a resolution that benefits users across both platforms. The European Commission refrained from detailed comments, insisting Meta comply with November's decision. Meanwhile, eBay's stock rose following the announcement, highlighting the integration's positive market reception.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025