Meta Tests eBay Integration to Address EU Antitrust Concerns

Meta announced on Wednesday an initiative allowing a segment of Facebook users to peruse eBay listings via its Marketplace feature. This trial is a strategic move to address EU antitrust accusations leveled against Meta last year.

The test grants Facebook users in Germany, France, and the US the ability to directly browse eBay listings on Marketplace, but transactions must be finalized on eBay. This comes after the European Commission fined Meta nearly 800 million euros for practices deemed anti-competitive, asserting that Meta unfairly integrated Marketplace into Facebook.

While disputing the EU's decision, Meta is seeking a resolution that benefits users across both platforms. The European Commission refrained from detailed comments, insisting Meta comply with November's decision. Meanwhile, eBay's stock rose following the announcement, highlighting the integration's positive market reception.

