U.S. Finalizes Crackdown on Chinese Vehicle Tech

The Biden administration is poised to finalize rules targeting Chinese vehicle software and hardware, marking a significant shift in trade policies concerning automotive technology. The impending regulations, announced by U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, are driven by national security concerns.

Back in September, the Commerce Department had proposed prohibiting crucial Chinese software and hardware in connected vehicles, aiming to address potential security threats. This proposal would effectively block Chinese cars and trucks from entering the U.S. market. Raimondo highlighted the importance of industry insight in shaping these regulations, ensuring the move is both informed and precise.

"We wanted to hear from industry. We had to get it right," Raimondo emphasized, noting the critical nature of the issue. With the potential ban, U.S. roads could see a significant reduction in the presence of Chinese vehicles, preemptively tackling threats before they materialize.

(With inputs from agencies.)