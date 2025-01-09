Left Menu

U.S. Finalizes Crackdown on Chinese Vehicle Tech

The Biden administration is set to finalize rules restricting Chinese vehicle software and hardware on U.S. roads. This move, driven by national security concerns, could ban Chinese cars from the U.S. market. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo emphasizes the importance of industry feedback in this decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-01-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 23:08 IST
U.S. Finalizes Crackdown on Chinese Vehicle Tech
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Biden administration is poised to finalize rules targeting Chinese vehicle software and hardware, marking a significant shift in trade policies concerning automotive technology. The impending regulations, announced by U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, are driven by national security concerns.

Back in September, the Commerce Department had proposed prohibiting crucial Chinese software and hardware in connected vehicles, aiming to address potential security threats. This proposal would effectively block Chinese cars and trucks from entering the U.S. market. Raimondo highlighted the importance of industry insight in shaping these regulations, ensuring the move is both informed and precise.

"We wanted to hear from industry. We had to get it right," Raimondo emphasized, noting the critical nature of the issue. With the potential ban, U.S. roads could see a significant reduction in the presence of Chinese vehicles, preemptively tackling threats before they materialize.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025