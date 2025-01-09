U.S. Finalizes Crackdown on Chinese Vehicle Tech
The Biden administration is set to finalize rules restricting Chinese vehicle software and hardware on U.S. roads. This move, driven by national security concerns, could ban Chinese cars from the U.S. market. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo emphasizes the importance of industry feedback in this decision.
The Biden administration is poised to finalize rules targeting Chinese vehicle software and hardware, marking a significant shift in trade policies concerning automotive technology. The impending regulations, announced by U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, are driven by national security concerns.
Back in September, the Commerce Department had proposed prohibiting crucial Chinese software and hardware in connected vehicles, aiming to address potential security threats. This proposal would effectively block Chinese cars and trucks from entering the U.S. market. Raimondo highlighted the importance of industry insight in shaping these regulations, ensuring the move is both informed and precise.
"We wanted to hear from industry. We had to get it right," Raimondo emphasized, noting the critical nature of the issue. With the potential ban, U.S. roads could see a significant reduction in the presence of Chinese vehicles, preemptively tackling threats before they materialize.
