Electromech Sets Sights on Expansion with Major Investment Boost

Electromech, a prominent provider of data center MEP services, has received significant investment from international funds and domestic investors. The infusion of capital is aimed at reinforcing its dominance in the data center space and driving expansion into emerging segments and markets.

In a move that underscores its growth ambitions, Electromech plans to leverage this funding to sustain its annual revenue growth rate of over 40%. The company is set to increase its capacity and explore partnerships for advanced technology. New growth avenues include the Global Capability Centre segment and industrial projects like semiconductor manufacturing.

The investment not only supports Electromech's strategic initiatives but also involves strengthening its management team and exploring new markets. Varun Maniar, Managing Director, emphasized the role of high-quality capital in maintaining their leadership. Mosaic Capital Services acted as the exclusive financial advisor for the transaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)