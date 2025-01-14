Innovation and Productivity Leap: CEAT and Unilever Join Global Manufacturing Elite

India's leading tyre manufacturer CEAT and FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever Ltd have been inducted into the Global Lighthouse Network by the World Economic Forum (WEF). This network highlights innovation-driven leaders transforming manufacturing using cutting-edge technologies.

The WEF announced 17 new members, expanding the network to 189 global industry leaders utilizing Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies. New members are from diverse regions including the UAE, China, Germany, and first-timer Morocco.

The latest batch has seen significant advancements, boasting a 53% rise in labor productivity and a 26% drop in conversion costs using digital solutions. CEAT's Sriperumbudur plant notably increased productivity and operational efficiency through over 30 deployed digital solutions. Hindustan Unilever's Tinsukia facility revamped its supply chain with over 50 digital innovations.

