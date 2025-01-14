Quadrant Future Tek Ltd Achieves Remarkable IPO Success
Quadrant Future Tek Ltd's shares ended with a 55% premium over the IPO price of Rs 290, reaching Rs 448.75 on BSE. The IPO saw 185.82 times subscription. Proceeds will fund working capital, capital expenditures for railway systems, and debt repayment. The company also manufactures specialty cables.
- Country:
- India
Quadrant Future Tek Ltd experienced a significant boost in its share value, ending Tuesday with a substantial 55% premium over its issue price of Rs 290.
On BSE, the stock debuted at Rs 374, up by 28.96%, closing at Rs 448.75. This marks its upper circuit limit, while on NSE, it began at Rs 370, ending at Rs 444. This surge is attributed to a successful IPO that saw a subscription rate of 185.82 times.
The proceeds will be used to enhance working capital, fund capital expenditures for the electronic interlocking system development, and repay debts. Known for its innovative contributions to railway control systems and cable manufacturing, Quadrant Future Tek is part of the Indian Railways' KAVACH project.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Quadrant
- Future Tek
- IPO
- shares
- premium
- railway systems
- specialty cables
- Indian Railways
- KAVACH
- BSE
- NSE
ALSO READ
Indian Railways in 2024: Between Progress and Persistent Challenges
Indian Railways Gears Up for Maha Kumbh Mela with Major Upgrades
Indian Railways Rolls Out 'Round-the-Clock' Medical Services for Maha Kumbh 2025
Milestone Achieved: Indian Railways Completes Trailblazing Katra-Banihal Trial
Indian Railways Celebrates Five Arjuna Awardees in 2024 National Sports Awards