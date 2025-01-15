UAE's Satellite Breakthrough: MBZ-SAT Launch Soars to New Heights

The UAE's Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) has successfully launched MBZ-SAT, hailed as the most advanced satellite in the region.

The launch took place from the Space Launch Complex 4E at the Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum witnessed the event from MBRSC's Mission Control Centre.

Developed by Emirati engineers, MBZ-SAT marks a significant milestone in the UAE's satellite program. With enhanced Earth observation capabilities, it features a cutting-edge imaging system and faster data transmission, supporting environment monitoring and disaster relief efforts for both local and international entities.

