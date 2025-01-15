UAE's Satellite Breakthrough: MBZ-SAT Launch Soars to New Heights
The UAE's Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre launched MBZ-SAT, the most advanced satellite in the region, from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base. Developed by Emirati engineers, the satellite boasts high-resolution imaging and advanced positioning systems. It aims to support environment monitoring, infrastructure management, and disaster relief.
The launch took place from the Space Launch Complex 4E at the Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum witnessed the event from MBRSC's Mission Control Centre.
Developed by Emirati engineers, MBZ-SAT marks a significant milestone in the UAE's satellite program. With enhanced Earth observation capabilities, it features a cutting-edge imaging system and faster data transmission, supporting environment monitoring and disaster relief efforts for both local and international entities.
