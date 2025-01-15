Pixxel's Firefly Constellation: Revolutionizing Earth Insights
Bengaluru startup Pixxel launched three cutting-edge hyperspectral satellites, Firefly, from California, marking India's first commercial satellite constellation. Firefly's advanced technology captures fine Earth details, promising improved climate insights. Pixxel's groundbreaking satellites position them at the forefront of space technology, with 60-plus clients, including NASA.
- Country:
- India
Bengaluru startup Pixxel made headlines with the successful launch of three state-of-the-art hyperspectral satellites from California, dubbed the Firefly constellation. This significant milestone contributes to India's space technology endeavors and positions Pixxel as a pioneer in hyperspectral satellite imaging.
Integrated via Exolaunch and departing aboard SpaceX's Transporter-12 mission, Pixxel's Firefly constellation offers an unprecedented five-meter resolution, setting a new benchmark in the industry. Their 150-plus spectral bands enable detailed analysis of Earth's natural phenomena, such as atmospheric changes and vegetation health, aiding clients like NASA.
Despite challenges in selling data domestically due to procurement policies, Pixxel is poised for global growth, planning three more satellite launches. CEO Awais Ahmed lauded the launch as a landmark achievement, emphasizing the critical role of advanced space technology in addressing environmental challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)