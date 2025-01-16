India's Historic Space Docking: A Leap Towards the Cosmic Frontier

In a milestone achievement, India on Thursday became the world's fourth country to accomplish space docking, marking its intent to secure a larger stake in the soaring $400-billion global space market. Two Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) satellites, known as Target and Chaser, successfully latched onto each other, a feat accomplished around 9 a.m. (0330 GMT), according to an ISRO spokesperson.

This development is pivotal for satellite servicing, space station construction, and interplanetary missions, setting India up for a significant role in both commercial and exploratory space activities. Astrophysicist Jayant Murthy affirmed the importance of this technology for India's future missions, highlighting its necessity for assembling structures in space, such as a space station.

The Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) involved two satellites launched on December 30 from India's primary spaceport using an Indian-made rocket. The mission, temporarily postponed twice for further validation and to resolve a technical glitch, also carried innovative experiments, including the study of plant growth in microgravity. As space exploration continues, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the successful docking as crucial for India’s ambitious space plans, emphasizing the need for innovations like power transfer between docked spacecraft. With India's plans to expand its space infrastructure, including a third launch pad, the country aims to capture a more substantial portion of the projected $1 trillion space market by 2040.

