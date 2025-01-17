Left Menu

Vertoz Limited: Pioneering Growth in MadTech and CloudTech

Vertoz Limited is set to expand its reach in both domestic and international markets with its AI-driven MadTech and CloudTech platforms. The company aims to build robust digital identities for businesses through its innovative solutions, focusing on sustained growth and client-focused strategies since its inception in 2012.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-01-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 16:40 IST
Vertoz Limited: Pioneering Growth in MadTech and CloudTech
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vertoz Limited, a dynamic player in the AI-driven MadTech and CloudTech sectors, is preparing to expand its footprint in domestic and international markets. With innovative platforms such as IngeniousPlex and IncrementX, Vertoz empowers businesses to thrive in the digital arena, providing solutions that drive success across diverse markets.

Aiming to be the trusted partner for businesses looking to enhance their digital presence, Vertoz offers tailored solutions using cutting-edge technology. CEO Ashish Shah highlights the company's commitment to redefining digital advertising, media, and monetization while building robust digital identities for clients.

Since setting up its first overseas office in 2012, Vertoz has significantly grown, with an anticipated 30% annual growth rate. The company has expanded its international presence, particularly in the U.S., and strategically positioned itself to capitalize on a six trillion dollar market opportunity, bolstering its global strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025