Vertoz Limited: Pioneering Growth in MadTech and CloudTech
Vertoz Limited is set to expand its reach in both domestic and international markets with its AI-driven MadTech and CloudTech platforms. The company aims to build robust digital identities for businesses through its innovative solutions, focusing on sustained growth and client-focused strategies since its inception in 2012.
- Country:
- India
Vertoz Limited, a dynamic player in the AI-driven MadTech and CloudTech sectors, is preparing to expand its footprint in domestic and international markets. With innovative platforms such as IngeniousPlex and IncrementX, Vertoz empowers businesses to thrive in the digital arena, providing solutions that drive success across diverse markets.
Aiming to be the trusted partner for businesses looking to enhance their digital presence, Vertoz offers tailored solutions using cutting-edge technology. CEO Ashish Shah highlights the company's commitment to redefining digital advertising, media, and monetization while building robust digital identities for clients.
Since setting up its first overseas office in 2012, Vertoz has significantly grown, with an anticipated 30% annual growth rate. The company has expanded its international presence, particularly in the U.S., and strategically positioned itself to capitalize on a six trillion dollar market opportunity, bolstering its global strategy.
