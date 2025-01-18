Left Menu

TikTok's Tumultuous Journey: From Trendsetter to Troublemaker

TikTok, the global social media phenomenon, faces an uncertain future as US legislation demands ByteDance, its parent company, sell the app to a US owner or face a ban. The controversy stems from alleged national security risks due to TikTok's Chinese ties, sparking debates on privacy and free speech.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 18-01-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 16:54 IST
TikTok's Tumultuous Journey: From Trendsetter to Troublemaker
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

TikTok, the viral app that reshaped social media with short-form videos, is now at the center of a geopolitical standoff. US lawmakers argue that TikTok's Chinese connections pose a significant national security threat, leading to legislative actions demanding its sale or ban.

Starting in 2017, TikTok transitioned from a teenage video platform into a global powerhouse after merging with Musical.ly. Despite its meteoric rise, it has been shrouded in controversy, including accusations of censorship and privacy violations.

As ByteDance counters these claims, the debates around TikTok have intensified, raising concerns about free speech and privacy. With the Supreme Court backing the federal stance, the app's US future remains in jeopardy. The world watches as technological advancement intersects with political scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025