Left Menu

TikTok's Tumultuous Times: The U.S. Shutdown Saga

TikTok faced a sudden shutdown in the U.S. due to a law taking effect, impacting 170 million Americans. President-elect Trump hinted at a reprieve, while the app's ownership ties to China's ByteDance sparked national security concerns. Users are exploring alternatives amid the app's uncertain future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 10:09 IST
TikTok's Tumultuous Times: The U.S. Shutdown Saga
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

TikTok's service went offline in the U.S. on Saturday night, shortly before a law requiring the app's shutdown was set to take effect. This development affects the app's 170 million American users.

President-elect Donald Trump signaled he might offer TikTok a 90-day reprieve once in office, but a solution remains elusive as the app's ownership by China's ByteDance raised national security concerns.

As uncertainty looms, many users have started migrating to alternative platforms, and competitors like Meta and Snap observe a rise in their shares. Meanwhile, U.S. companies and potential buyers express interest in TikTok's turbulent American operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

Uzbekistan's Childcare Reform Spurs 12% Rise in Women's Workforce Participation

Empowering Refugee Women: Education and Policy for Inclusive Growth in Ethiopia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025