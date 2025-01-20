Left Menu

Newgen Software Profits Surge 31% in Strong December Quarter

Newgen Software Technologies reported a 30.8% increase in net profit for the December quarter, driven by growth in banking, financial services, and government sectors. The company's consolidated net profit rose to Rs 89 crore, with revenues increasing to Rs 381 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 17:34 IST
Newgen Software Profits Surge 31% in Strong December Quarter
  • Country:
  • India

Newgen Software Technologies reported a significant financial improvement for the December quarter, showcasing a 30.8% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 89 crore.

The company, headquartered in Noida, improved from the Rs 68 crore profit recorded in the year-ago period, as detailed in a regulatory filing.

Revenues from operations surged to Rs 381 crore, up 17.7% from the previous year's Rs 323.6 crore. The firm saw robust growth particularly in banking, financial services, and government sectors. Shares ended slightly lower at Rs 1,575 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025