Newgen Software Profits Surge 31% in Strong December Quarter
Newgen Software Technologies reported a 30.8% increase in net profit for the December quarter, driven by growth in banking, financial services, and government sectors. The company's consolidated net profit rose to Rs 89 crore, with revenues increasing to Rs 381 crore.
Newgen Software Technologies reported a significant financial improvement for the December quarter, showcasing a 30.8% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 89 crore.
The company, headquartered in Noida, improved from the Rs 68 crore profit recorded in the year-ago period, as detailed in a regulatory filing.
Revenues from operations surged to Rs 381 crore, up 17.7% from the previous year's Rs 323.6 crore. The firm saw robust growth particularly in banking, financial services, and government sectors. Shares ended slightly lower at Rs 1,575 on the BSE.
