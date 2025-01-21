India Ascends to Top Tier in Global IT Services Brands

Indian technology majors such as TCS, Infosys, and HCL Technologies are asserting their dominance in the global IT services arena, according to Brand Finance's latest rankings. The inclusion of these companies underscores India's growing influence in tech on the world stage.

While the United States maintains a strong lead, accounting for over 40% of total brand value, India has secured the second position with a substantial 36% contribution. Accenture has maintained its status as the world's most valuable IT services brand for the seventh consecutive year.

TCS remains the second most valuable IT services brand globally, while HCL Technologies has been named the fastest-growing brand in 2025. The report highlights India's growing impact and signals a vibrant future for its tech sector, characterized by strategic innovation and workforce growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)