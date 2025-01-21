Left Menu

AI and Social Media Revolutionize Automotive Industry

AI, social media videos, and messaging platforms like WhatsApp are transforming customer lead generation for automobile companies. A whitepaper by Meta and the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations highlights the role of these technologies in brand discovery, dealer communication, and influencing purchase decisions among new automotive buyers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 17:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A recent study by Meta and the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) reveals that AI and messaging platforms play a crucial role in enhancing customer relationships within the automobile industry.

The survey highlights that 72% of new car buyers discovered automotive brands through Meta's family of apps, which include Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. WhatsApp also emerged as a leading communication tool for buyer-dealer interactions, with 48% of buyers using it to inquire about vehicle availability.

Additionally, influencer content on Instagram Reels significantly impacts purchase decisions, as 72% of buyers found it helpful during vehicle evaluation. This trend underscores a shift in the automotive industry towards digital engagement and social media-driven customer outreach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

