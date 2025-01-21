AI and Social Media Revolutionize Automotive Industry

A recent study by Meta and the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) reveals that AI and messaging platforms play a crucial role in enhancing customer relationships within the automobile industry.

The survey highlights that 72% of new car buyers discovered automotive brands through Meta's family of apps, which include Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. WhatsApp also emerged as a leading communication tool for buyer-dealer interactions, with 48% of buyers using it to inquire about vehicle availability.

Additionally, influencer content on Instagram Reels significantly impacts purchase decisions, as 72% of buyers found it helpful during vehicle evaluation. This trend underscores a shift in the automotive industry towards digital engagement and social media-driven customer outreach.

(With inputs from agencies.)