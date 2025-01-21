AI and Social Media Revolutionize Automotive Industry
AI, social media videos, and messaging platforms like WhatsApp are transforming customer lead generation for automobile companies. A whitepaper by Meta and the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations highlights the role of these technologies in brand discovery, dealer communication, and influencing purchase decisions among new automotive buyers.
- Country:
- India
A recent study by Meta and the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) reveals that AI and messaging platforms play a crucial role in enhancing customer relationships within the automobile industry.
The survey highlights that 72% of new car buyers discovered automotive brands through Meta's family of apps, which include Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. WhatsApp also emerged as a leading communication tool for buyer-dealer interactions, with 48% of buyers using it to inquire about vehicle availability.
Additionally, influencer content on Instagram Reels significantly impacts purchase decisions, as 72% of buyers found it helpful during vehicle evaluation. This trend underscores a shift in the automotive industry towards digital engagement and social media-driven customer outreach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AI
- automobile
- Meta
- FADA
- social media
- buyers
- influencers
- dealerships
ALSO READ
Actress Honey Rose Files Complaint Against Obscene Social Media Remarks
Man Accused of Threatening Maharashtra Deputy CM in Social Media Post
TN Raj Bhavan removes social media post on certain developments in State Assembly.
Social Media Abuses Targeting Malayalam Actress Prompt Arrests and Investigations
Starmer vs. Musk: Prosecutorial Defense Amidst Social Media Storm