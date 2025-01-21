Exicom Drives Electric Future With Global Expansion and Innovative Charging Solutions

Exicom TeleSystems, a prominent name in electric vehicle charging solutions, is eyeing significant business growth fueled by major brand expansions in EV portfolios and increasing global market uptake, a top company official has revealed.

Speaking at the Bharat Mobility International Expo, Exicom's managing director, Anant Nahata, emphasized the company's aggressive expansion plans, highlighting that its third EV charger manufacturing unit in Hyderabad is set to become operational within four months.

Nahata pointed out that while electric mobility is gaining traction in India, with notable entries from Tata, Mahindra, and Maruti Suzuki, car penetration remains around 3-4 percent. However, he predicts a rapid increase in the coming years, creating substantial opportunities for companies like Exicom in the electric vehicle ecosystem.

