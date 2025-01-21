Exicom Drives Electric Future With Global Expansion and Innovative Charging Solutions
Exicom TeleSystems is ramping up production and expanding globally, driven by increasing electric vehicle adoption. The company expects its new Hyderabad manufacturing unit to boost output. Exicom's advanced charging solutions, combining solar and grid power with fast DC charging, are poised to seize opportunities amidst rising EV penetration.
- Country:
- India
Exicom TeleSystems, a prominent name in electric vehicle charging solutions, is eyeing significant business growth fueled by major brand expansions in EV portfolios and increasing global market uptake, a top company official has revealed.
Speaking at the Bharat Mobility International Expo, Exicom's managing director, Anant Nahata, emphasized the company's aggressive expansion plans, highlighting that its third EV charger manufacturing unit in Hyderabad is set to become operational within four months.
Nahata pointed out that while electric mobility is gaining traction in India, with notable entries from Tata, Mahindra, and Maruti Suzuki, car penetration remains around 3-4 percent. However, he predicts a rapid increase in the coming years, creating substantial opportunities for companies like Exicom in the electric vehicle ecosystem.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Suresh Chandrakar, prime accused in Chhattisgarh journalist murder case, taken into custody by SIT from Hyderabad: Police.
High-Profile Investigation: KTR Faces Questioning in Hyderabad Money Laundering Case
Hyderabad Businessman Challenges Delhi Court Summons in Pernod Ricard Case
Aramghar Flyover Inaugurated: Honoring Manmohan Singh in Hyderabad’s Urban Transformation
FC Goa Eyes Record Streak as Hyderabad FC Seeks Redemption