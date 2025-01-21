Left Menu

HCLTech Boosts Hyderabad Presence with New Delivery Centre

HCL Technologies has inaugurated a new delivery centre in Hyderabad, accommodating 5,000 employees. This facility will enhance the company's offerings in cloud, AI, and digital transformation across sectors such as hi-tech, life sciences, and financial services. It emphasizes HCLTech's commitment to sustainable practices.

New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 18:44 IST
HCL Technologies has expanded its global delivery footprint by inaugurating a state-of-the-art centre in Hyderabad. The facility, which spans 320,000 square feet, will provide services in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation to clients worldwide.

Positioned in the Hi-Tech City, the new centre holds a Gold Certification from the Indian Green Building Council, underscoring HCLTech's dedication to sustainability. The centre will contribute to enhancing the local technology ecosystem, according to CEO C Vijayakumar.

Since establishing its presence in 2007, HCLTech's new centre is set to amplify its capacity to 8,500 seats across the city, solidifying Hyderabad as a key hub in its global operations network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

