HCLTech Boosts Hyderabad Presence with New Delivery Centre

HCL Technologies has expanded its global delivery footprint by inaugurating a state-of-the-art centre in Hyderabad. The facility, which spans 320,000 square feet, will provide services in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation to clients worldwide.

Positioned in the Hi-Tech City, the new centre holds a Gold Certification from the Indian Green Building Council, underscoring HCLTech's dedication to sustainability. The centre will contribute to enhancing the local technology ecosystem, according to CEO C Vijayakumar.

Since establishing its presence in 2007, HCLTech's new centre is set to amplify its capacity to 8,500 seats across the city, solidifying Hyderabad as a key hub in its global operations network.

